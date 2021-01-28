Four new OnLogic Intel Elkhart Lake fanless mini PCs unveiled

OnLogic has this week introduced its new Helix 300 Series and Karbon 400 Series fanless mini PC systems which are expected to be available sometime during Q2 2021. Four new systems in total have been unveiled with one specially engineered for processing platforms. IoT-specific features of the Helix 300 and Karbon 400 Series include the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE).

“Your Industrial IoT projects demand specialized hardware. The latest additions to our Industrial Helix Line and Rugged Karbon Line combine innovative fanless cooling, unparalleled configurability and the latest Intel Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors (formerly Elkhart Lake), specifically enhanced for IoT.”

The Intel PSE is a dedicated offload engine for IoT workloads powered by an ARM Cortex-M7 microcontroller, which enables enhanced real-time computing. The new systems also leverage OnLogic’s ModBay expansion technology, which allows users to customize systems with additional connectivity options via available M.2 and mPCIe slots. Check out all the specifications listed below for the four new models.

Source : Fanless Tech : OnLogic

