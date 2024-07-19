OnePlus Pad 2 Tablet Gets official

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Pad 2, an innovative tablet designed to transform your productivity and efficiency. With its advanced hardware, AI features, and sleek design, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers a seamless and immersive user experience.

Unparalleled Performance and Battery Life

The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, ensuring top-tier performance for demanding tasks and multitasking. The tablet features a stunning 12.1-inch 3K display with a resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Despite its powerful components, the OnePlus Pad 2 maintains a slim profile at just 6.49mm thick and weighs a mere 584g, encased in a premium Nimbus Gray all-metal unibody.

To keep you going throughout the day, the OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with a massive 9,510mAh battery. When it’s time to recharge, the tablet supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, allowing you to quickly top up the battery and get back to your tasks.

Intelligent AI Features for Enhanced Efficiency

The OnePlus Pad 2 incorporates several AI features designed to streamline your workflow and boost productivity:

AI Speak : This feature reads text aloud, reducing eye strain and allowing you to consume content hands-free.

: This feature reads text aloud, reducing eye strain and allowing you to consume content hands-free. Recording Summary : With this feature, lengthy information is condensed into concise summaries, saving you valuable time.

: With this feature, lengthy information is condensed into concise summaries, saving you valuable time. AI Writer: The AI Writer assists in content creation by offering suggestions and improvements to your writing, ensuring your work is polished and effective.

Immersive Display and Seamless Connectivity

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1″ LCD 7:5 ReadFit display, optimized for reading and viewing. With a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a brightness of 600nit (HBM 900nit), the display ensures smooth visuals and clear visibility, even in bright environments. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E for fast and reliable internet connections, while Bluetooth v5.4 enables seamless pairing with TWS devices and other peripherals. The USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C port provides versatile connectivity for charging and data transfer.

Capture Moments with Clarity

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 13MP rear camera capable of 4K video recording at 30 fps, enhanced by EIS stabilization for smooth footage. The 8MP front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30 fps, also with EIS stabilization, making it ideal for video calls and selfies. Whether you’re capturing memories or conducting virtual meetings, the OnePlus Pad 2 ensures your visuals are clear and stable.

Enhanced Security and Productivity

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a Face unlock feature for added security and convenience. The tablet also supports new accessories like the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard, expanding its functionality for creative and professional tasks. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, the OnePlus Pad 2 provides ample memory and storage for seamless multitasking and storing large files.

Running on the intuitive OxygenOS 14.1, the OnePlus Pad 2 delivers a smooth and user-friendly experience. The tablet’s dimensions (268.66mm x 195.06mm x 6.49mm) strike a perfect balance between portability and usability, making it an ideal companion for both work and leisure.

Source OnePlus



