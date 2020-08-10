OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.4 update brings camera improvements and more

OnePlus has released a software update for their OnePlus Nord smartphone and the update bring a range of improvements to the handset.

The new software update is OxygenOS 10.5.4 and it has so far been rolled out to the India version of the device. It will also be released for the European version of the handset shortly.

The update brings some improvements to the cameras on the device and also to the handsets display, you can see what is included in the update below.

System Improved launch speed of Gallery Improved display experience Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only) Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera



Camera Improved quality of video calls Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera



Cloud Service Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)



You can find out more details about the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

