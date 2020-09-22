Geeky Gadgets

OnePlus 8T teaser video released

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has released a new teaser video for the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone, you can see the video below.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The device will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a range of cameras which will include a a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel portrait camera.

As yet there are no details on the front facing camera for the device, the handset is rumored to launch next month with a possible release date of the 14 of October.

