OnePlus 8T teaser video released

OnePlus has released a new teaser video for the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone, you can see the video below.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The device will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a range of cameras which will include a a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel portrait camera.

As yet there are no details on the front facing camera for the device, the handset is rumored to launch next month with a possible release date of the 14 of October.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals