OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone gets OxygenOS 10.0.5

OnePlus recently released a software update for the OnePlus 7T and now they have also released an update for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The software update for the 7T Pro is OxygenOS 10.0.5 and the software brings a range of improvements to the handset.

Here is what is included in the update.

Changelog

System Improved the launching speed of some apps Optimized the RAM Management Fixed the black and white screen issues with some apps Fixed black lines on the screen while charging the device Improved system stability and general bug fixes Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Camera Improved the photo quality



The OnePlus 7T Pro OxygenOS 10.0.5 software update is being rolled out in stages so it could take a couple of days to reach you. You can find out more information about the update over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus.

