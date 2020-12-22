One UI 3.0 lands on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung has released their One UI 3.0 software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite, the update brings Android 11 to the handset.

The One UI 3.0 software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with the firmware version G770FXXU3DTL1.

The update brings a wide range of new features to the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone, this also includes the Android security patch for the month of December.

The update is around 2,053.34 MB in size and you can install it on your device by going to Settings > Software update.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals