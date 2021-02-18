One Mix 4 mini laptop now available to pre-order in Japan

If you are in the market for a mini laptop you may be interested to know that the One Mix 4 is now available to preorder in Japan, priced at $1,088 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB of SSD storage for $1,258. The mini laptop system was first unveiled late last year and you can expect to see the new One Mix 4 mini laptop available in other markets worldwide very soon.

Measuring just 8.9 x 6.2 x 0.7 inches in size and weighing 1.7lbs the mini laptop comes preloaded with Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and features a backlit keyboard, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button. An optional pressure sensitive stylus is also available supporting up to 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Ports on the mini laptop include 2 x USB 4 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1 x 3.5mm audio and a handy microSD card reader for easyily added additional storage when required or transferring media directly to the laptop from your camera or similar.

For more details and full specifications jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals