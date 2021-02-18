Geeky Gadgets

One Mix 4 mini laptop now available to pre-order in Japan

If you are in the market for a mini laptop you may be interested to know that the One Mix 4 is now available to preorder in Japan, priced at $1,088 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB of SSD storage for $1,258. The mini laptop system was first unveiled late last year and you can expect to see the new One Mix 4 mini laptop available in other markets worldwide very soon.

Measuring just 8.9 x 6.2 x 0.7 inches in size and weighing 1.7lbs the mini laptop comes preloaded with Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and features a backlit keyboard, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button. An optional pressure sensitive stylus is also available supporting up to 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Ports on the mini laptop include 2 x USB 4 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1 x 3.5mm audio and a handy microSD card reader for easyily added additional storage when required or transferring media directly to the laptop from your camera or similar.

