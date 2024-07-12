Omnivore Apple TV series premiers July 19, 2024

Apple TV+ is set to premiere Omnivore, a captivating new documentary series narrated by the world-renowned chef René Redzepi, on July 19, 2024. This eight-part series delves into the profound beauty and intricate complexities of the human experience through the lens of celebrated ingredients that connect us all.

Exploring the Human Experience Through Food

Omnivore is not just another food documentary; it is a profound exploration of how essential ingredients shape societies, cultures, beliefs, and the course of human history. Each episode celebrates the cultivation, transformation, and consumption of eight of the world’s most essential ingredients: banana, chile, coffee, corn, pork, rice, salt, and tuna. These ingredients serve as the cornerstones of global cultural heritage, connecting people across different continents and eras.

The series takes viewers on a globe-spanning odyssey, visiting destinations such as Bali, Colombia, Denmark, Djibouti, France, India, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, and various locations throughout the United States. In each episode, Redzepi and the series contributors offer an intimate exploration of culinary traditions, showcasing local efforts to honor, conserve, and protect the Earth’s offerings.

René Redzepi and Matt Goulding: A Dynamic Duo

René Redzepi, the esteemed chef and co-owner of the world-renowned restaurant Noma, narrates the series. He is joined by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Matt Goulding, known for his work on “Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown.” Together, they guide audiences through the intricate stories behind these ingredients, revealing how they have shaped human history and continue to influence contemporary culinary practices.

Each episode of Omnivore is helmed by a different director, bringing unique perspectives and storytelling techniques to the series. The directors include Isabel Coixet, Drea Cooper, Nicola B. Marsh, Sami Khan, Collin Orcutt, David Charles Rodrigues, Rintu Thomas, and Mateo Willis. Their diverse backgrounds and creative visions ensure that each episode offers a fresh and engaging narrative.

Omnivore promises to be a visually stunning and intellectually enriching series that appeals to food enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone interested in the interconnectedness of human cultures. The series not only highlights the beauty of culinary traditions but also emphasizes the importance of sustainability and conservation in preserving these traditions for future generations.

Additional Areas of Interest

For those intrigued by “Omnivore,” there are several other areas that might pique interest:

Food and Culture Documentaries: Explore other documentaries that delve into the relationship between food and culture, such as "Chef's Table" and "Salt Fat Acid Heat."

Sustainable Eating: Learn more about sustainable eating practices and how they can contribute to environmental conservation.

Global Culinary Traditions: Discover the rich culinary traditions of different countries and how they have evolved over time.

René Redzepi's Work: Dive deeper into the work of René Redzepi and his contributions to the culinary world through his restaurant Noma and other projects.

Omnivore is set to be a groundbreaking series that offers a unique and profound exploration of the human experience through food. With its global perspective, expert narration, and stunning visuals, it is sure to captivate audiences and spark meaningful conversations about the role of food in our lives.



