OMNI bike wheel reflector hits Kickstarter

German bicycle reflector manufacturer OMNI has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their FLECTR 360 OMNI Edition 2020 bicycle wheel reflector which offers 360° of visibility. Earlybird pledges are available from €15 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021.

“It magically turns your rims into gapless shining retro-reflectors. Its overlapping design also doubles its reflective power. After five years on Kickstarter we are now back with our final anniversary campaign: FLECTR 360 OMNI – Edition 2020. The wheel reflector with 360 degree visibility! FLECTR 360 reflects car headlights wherever they come from. Sideways, from behind or in front – simply from ANY direction!”

