Omega X Swatch collaboration unveils new MoonSwatch

Omega and Swatch have teamed up on a new collaboration, the two companies are launching the Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch.

The Omega X Swatch takes its design for the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, the watch will be available in a range of colors and finishes in select swatch stores.

These playful tributes to the planets celebrate the collaboration between the plucky company that saved the Swiss Watchmaking industry and the iconic maker of the Speedmaster Moonwatch.What takes this collection into orbit is the fusion of the most innovative Swatch BIOCERAMIC material with the key Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch design elements. There’s the asymmetrical case, the iconic ‘dot over ninety’ on the tachymeter scale and the distinctive Speedmaster subdials.

All dials feature the OMEGA X SWATCH branding, the iconic Speedmaster logo and the new MoonSwatch logo. A closer look at the glass construction reveals the “hidden” ‘S’ integrated in the centre of the crystal. The circular pattern on the dial’s outer ring and subdials brings a refined touch to the design, complementing the sharp and smooth lugs construction. The hours, minutes, chronograph seconds hands and hour markers sport Super-LumiNova for a perfect glow in the dark.

The new Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch watches will be available in select stores around the world and they will retail for £207 in the UK.

Source Swatch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals