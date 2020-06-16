Okta watch inspired by modern day machine elements

A new timepiece has been launched by the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this week in the form of the Okta. An octagonal shaped to watch inspired by modern day machine elements and cutting tools. Early bird pledges are available from $207 or roughly £184 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during February 2021.
“The “Okta Watches” project was born out of passion and curiosity to create modern timepieces that incorporate individuality, quality materials and reliable, robust movements without losing the cost effectiveness and the individuality of the person wearing it. Okta watches are made with passion and built to last in time without bearing bold statements or excessive design marks, but just promoting simplicity and sophistication at the same time. I do believe that if you like it, you will probably wear an Okta watch with pride now and in the upcoming years.”
Specifications :
Case Material: Stainless steel 316L
Case Colour Coating: PVD colour coating
Glass : 1.3mm Flat Sapphire crystal
Water resistance: 10atm/100m
Case Dimensions:
Most Outer Diameter: 40mm
Lug design: Angled straight lugs
Lug width/Strap width fit: 18mm
Lug to Lug: 50mm
Crown diameter: 7mm
Case width: 10mm
Manufacturer: Ronda AG
Caliber: Powertech 517
Variation: Swiss Made
Function: Day of the week and date
Type: Quartz
Jewels: 1/Nickel plated
Battery type: 371
Battery life: ~47 months
Warranty on the movement against manufacturing defects: 2 years
Source : Kickstarter