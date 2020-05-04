The Official Raspberry Pi Camera Guide now available

Photographers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts who have already ordered the new Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera will be pleased to know that the official Raspberry Pi publication team has created a 132 page camera guide providing everything you need to know about the new Raspberry Pi HQ camera as well as the previously released Raspberry Pi camera module.

“Connecting a High Quality Camera turns your Raspberry Pi into a powerful digital camera. This 132-page book tells you everything you need to know to set up the camera, attach a lens, and start capturing high-resolution photos and video footage. The book tells you everything you need to know in order to use the camera by issuing commands in a terminal window or via SSH. It also demonstrates how to control the camera with Python using the excellent picamera library.”

“Once you’ve got the basics down, you can start using your camera for a variety of exciting Raspberry Pi projects showcased across the book’s 17 packed chapters. Want to make a camera trap to monitor the wildlife in your garden? Build a smart door with a video doorbell? Try out high-speed and time-lapse photography? Or even find out which car is parked in your driveway using automatic number-plate recognition? The book has all this covered, and a whole lot more.”

The commands documented in Raspberry Pi camera book are exactly the same for both the High Quality and standard Raspberry Pi Camera Module. The Official Raspberry Pi Camera Guide is now available from the Raspberry Pi Press online store priced at £10.

– Set up the new High Quality Camera, attach a lens, and start capturing images

– Take selfies and shoot stop-motion videos

– Build a wildlife camera and also an underwater one

– Make a smart door with a video doorbell

– Set up a security camera to monitor your home

– And much, much more!

Source :RPiF

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals