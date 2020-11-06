Official PlayStation 5 merchandise available to purchase directly from Sony

PlayStation gamers or those looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a PlayStation fan, maybe interested to know that Sony has officially unveiled its range of Official PlayStation 5 merchandise, making it available to preorder. The PS5 range includes backpacks, water bottles, towels, clothes and more.

“PlayStation Gear is excited to announce our first PS5 branded merchandise. We’ve been hard at work curating products to fit your everyday lifestyle, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for this launch.”

“Right out of the gate, we want to reveal our custom PS5 console inspired Quilted Bomber Jacket. Our last bomber jacket was a fan favorite, so we brought back the bomber silhouette and outfitted it with a thicker quilted pattern to keep you warm this winter. Not only that, the inside lining has a custom line art pattern inspired by the DualSense wireless controller. This Bomber Jacket comes in both men’s and women’s fit. We’re excited to launch this new style for you to enjoy.”

To check out the full range of PlayStation 5 merchandise available to preorder and shipping throughout the United States, Canada and other select countries jump over to the official PlayStation blog for full details.

