Off Facebook Activity tool being made available to everyone

Facebook has announced that it is rolling out its Off Facebook Activity tool to everyone, the tool was introduced in some countries last year.

The tool is designed to show you what information Facebook collects about you when you are not on their website but on other websites.

As of today, our Off-Facebook Activity tool is available to people on Facebook around the world. Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to.

Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control. We’ve been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible.

You can find out more information about the latest privacy tools from Facebook over at their website at the link below. This is something definitely worth checking out and you may be surprised just how much information Facebook collects about you even when you are not using it.

Source Facebook

