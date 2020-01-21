Oculus Quest controller charging station under development

ONG Innovations It is currently in the final stages of bringing a new Oculus Quest controller charging station to market, removing the need for Quest owners to switch out the batteries in their controllers for charging. Watch the quick demonstration video below to learn more about the new Oculus Quest controller charging station.

Currently the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset controllers are powered by a single AA battery which unfortunately doesn’t last too long and has a tendency to cut out mid VR immersion. Hopefully the new charging station specifically designed to solve this issue will be available soon for Quest owners to enjoy.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ONG Innovations, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime you can jump over to the ONG website to register your interest in being updated when the Oculus Quest controller charging station launches.

Source: UploadVR : ONG Innovations

