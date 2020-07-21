Oculus rolls out new features to enjoy virtual reality with friends

Oculus has today introduced new Public Parties and Travel Together features with the aim of making it easier for friends to engage in virtual reality games and experiences. The new VR social features are already supported by a number of games including : Echo VR, Racket: Nx, Synth Riders, Eleven Table Tennis, Elven Assassin, Epic Roller Coasters, Arizona Sunshine, Cloudlands 2, Spaceteam VR, Ironlights, Multiverse, and Pro Putt by Topgolf.

“We’re expanding our existing Parties experience and rolling out new Public Parties for you and your friends. A Public Party is a voice call for groups to discover, travel and play together in Oculus. You can invite existing friends or discover new friends by making your party public. Up to 8 people can join a party at the same time and hang out together in VR over voice chat.”

“The Oculus Platform continues to grow and evolve, and we’re constantly looking for ways to enhance the user experience. Today, we’re excited to introduce features on the Oculus Platform designed to help you connect with friends, meet new people, and share your experiences with the community.”

