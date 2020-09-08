Obsidian ESP32 in a Raspberry Pi form factor

If you missed out on the first production run for the Obsidian ESP32 by Thomas McKahan offering a small ESP32 board in a Raspberry Pi form factor, you will be pleased to know that the boards are now back in stock and available to purchase from $25, with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available for an extra $12.

A new open source Espressif ESP32-based board offering a form factor similar to popular single board computers such as the Raspberry Pi launched via the Crowd Supply website earlier this year . The Obsidian ESP32 offers a footprint compatible with Raspberry Pi cases and can be used with ready-made Raspberry Pi peripherals as well as supporting Arduino IDE, Espressif IDF, or MicroPython and is “leveraging the strong open source software community around the ESP32”.

“Obsidian ESP32 consumes significantly lower power than typical Linux single-board computers because it uses a microcontroller running either user code on bare hardware or via a real-time operating system. This allows for a longer battery life and reduced operating energy footprint overall. It shares the form-factor with the popular Raspberry Pi and countless other single board computers, so the end-user can rest easy knowing their project has the flexibility to be easily ported to or from a Linux SBC as the need arises.”

Features and specifications of the Obsidian ESP32 :

40-pin GPIO compatible with popular expansion boards

– 3.3 V signalling

– I²S for audio DAC

– I²C and SPI

– Serial UART available on header or via microUSB

– I²C GPIO expander with interrupts

ESP32-WROVER-B

– 802.11 b/g/n

– Bluetooth 4.2 / BLE

– 16 MB flash

– 8 MB PSRAM

Power Availability

– Both 3.3 and 5 V on GPIO

– MicroUSB connector

– Additional 5 V input through 2 x 2.54 mm spaced holes on the board

I²C GPIO Expander

– Allows full communication through the 40-pin GPIO header

– Up to 1.7 MHz I²C communication

– An interrupt for each of two banks of IO

– Address is selectable via solder jumpers

Software Compatibility

– ESP32 Arduino Core

– MicroPython

– ESP32 IDF

Hardware buttons for reset and a selectable boot option in parallel with USB controlled signals.

Source: Crowd Supply

