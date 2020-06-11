O2 5G expanded to more UK cities

UK mobile carrier O2 has announced that they are expanding their 5G network to more cities and towns in the UK.

O2’s 5G is now live in a total of 60 towns and cities in the UK, this includes new areas like Oxford, Aberdeen and Brighton.

Today, O2 announces two major network milestones that will provide different but complementary services to benefit customers and help rebuild Britain. The mobile operator’s next generation 5G network is now live in areas of 60 towns and cities* across the UK, beating its original target as it continues to support mobile Britain during a time of unprecedented reliance on network connectivity. The milestone comes at the same time that O2 reaches 10,000 sites for its first-to-market LTE-M (Long Term Evolution, category M1) network, which will power IoT devices and further help business productivity.

The next generation 5G network is crucial in developing the national digital infrastructure, helping customers and businesses connect like never before to support the economy as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. O2 customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able enjoy the benefits of fifth generation connectivity in areas of Aberdeen, Brighton and Oxford, as well as a number of other regions across the country.

