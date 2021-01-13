PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD storage

PNY has announced the availability of its new XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD that will be available toward the end of this month, although pricing has not yet been revealed. The XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drive has been created to “delivering speeds never seen before” says PNY, and is the company’s fastest M.2 NVMe SSD yet. Optimized for the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, the CS3140 delivers sequential speeds of up to 7,500 MB/s read and up to 6,850 MB/s write speeds.

“Raw performance is not the only focus with the CS3140. Utilizing a 12-nanometer manufacturing process, it also delivers greater power efficiency, which is critical for both desktop and laptop applications, enabling the drive to deliver greater performance while generating less heat; allowing desktops to run cooler and laptops to have longer battery lives.

The CS3140 is available in two versions: a non-heatsink version for laptops and desktops with space constraints and a version with a 45-gram extruded aluminium heatsink responsible for absorbing and dissipating some of the heat produced by such fast speeds, high-intensive applications, and sustained workloads. Eight individual vertical fins provide a larger heatsink surface area while optimizing airflow and heat dissipation.

The PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drive delivers speeds never seen before, provides optimal thermal dissipation, adds impressive storage of up to 2 TBs, and offers great aesthetics so that you can look good as you experience world-leading performance.”

PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Speed of up to 7,500 MB/s Seq. Read and 6,850 MB/s Seq. Write

Enhanced bandwidth that allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA and NVMe Gen 3 based SSDs

Extruded Aluminum Heat sink on select models • Lower power consumption that results in greater energy efficiency

Greater endurance due to the drive’s ability to withstand extreme conditions and to retain data even when dropped.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD specifications:

PCIe 4.0 interface (NVMe Gen4 x4), supports NVMe 1.4

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Speed: up to 7,500 MB/s Read and up to 6,850 MB/s Write (vary by model)

Capacities: 1 TB and 2 TB

Warranty: 5 Year

Product Availability: The CS3140 will be available at the end of this month

Source : PNY

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals