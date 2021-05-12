Memblaze Enterprise-class PBlaze6 6920 Series PCIe4.0 NVMe SSD launches

The new PBlaze6 6920 Series SSDs feature a PCIe4.0 and 96-layer 3D NAND and support the NVMe 1.4. The SSDs offer stable performance up to 1600K random read IOPS, up to 7 GB/s sequential read bandwidth, up to 6.8 GB/s sequential write bandwidth, and up to 11μs in write latency. Build-in Scheduler Mechanism realizes Quality of Service (QoS) control to guarantee the consistent performance.

The PCIe4.0 NVMe SSDs PBlaze6 6920 Series is the companies 6th-generation enterprise SSD and has been created a based on Memblaze’s self-developed MUFP (Memblaze Unified Framework Platform), a unified framework platform. The Memblaze PBlaze6 6920 series offers a wide-ranging capacities including 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB, 15.36 TB at 1.7DWPD over 5 years and 3.2 TB, 6.4 TB, 112.8 TB at 3.6 DWPD over 5 years (under JESD219 workload). All models come in 2.5″ U.2 form factor.

Blaze6 6920 Series PCIe4.0 NVMe SSD :

Deeply optimized read/write performance

PBlaze6 6920 Series PCIe4.0 SSDs feature optimized R/W performance for complex application scenarios. Specifically, 900K IOPS in 7:3 R/W mix and write latency as low as 11μs are achieved for 4 KB data size; 860K random read IOPS, 300K random write IOPS, 600K IOPS in 7:3 R/W mix and write latency as low as 12μs are achieved for 8 KB data size.

Ultra-long write endurance

The adoption of NAND flash memory with the highest grade for enterprise TLC NAND, coupled with the 4K LDPC and multiple optimized algorithms, allows PBlaze6 6920 Series to achieve an ultra-long write endurance, which ensures long-term business stability, especially for the application scenarios of read/write intensive and mixed read-write workloads.

WRR provides differentiated I/O services

PBlaze6 6920 Series supports Weighted Round Robin (WRR), meaning that the SSD can process commands depending on the priority of I/O commands set and assigned by the host, including urgent, high, medium and low. For traditional round-robin, commands are processed in each queue in turn with equal priority, while WRR processes the applications I/O with different priorities and ensuring balanced business loads. WRR provides differentiated I/O services for the scenarios where applications with different performance requirements share storage devices.

Collect internal data logs with Telemetry

PBlaze6 6920 Series supports the collection of logs via the Telemetry standard interface. The users can collect the log required by the SSD provider with a standard nvmecli command before sending for further analysis. This function drastically reducing the complexity of log collection and lowering the operation and maintenance costs.

Source: MB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals