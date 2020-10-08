Marvell unveils native NVMe RAID 1 accelerator

Marvell has this would introduce the industries first native RAID NVMe accelerator offering a DRAM-less architecture and providing “low latency NVMe transactions with minimum overhead”. Using RAID the accelerator can virtualize multiple physical NVMe SSDs into a single logical unit for the purposes of RAID 1 data redundancy and lower power consumption. The NVMe RAID 1 accelerator is compatible with Windows, Linux and VMware native OS NVMe host drivers.

“The NVMe RAID 1 accelerator is ideal for enterprise-class SSD boot applications as it naturally provides operating system and recovery data protection that is physically isolated in the server from volume user data. This isolation is critical for virtualized, software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) deployments that demand reliable access to logs and boot programs with no chance of being corrupted by user data.”

“We are delighted to bring the industry’s first hardware-accelerated, native NVMe RAID 1 to volume production together with the HPE NS204i-p NVMe OS Boot Device,” said Thad Omura, vice president of marketing, Flash Business Unit at Marvell. “HPE is the first to bring reliable, self-contained NVMe OS boot capability to end users thanks to our RAID 1 offering that is easily deployed in volume with native OS NVMe host driver compatibility.”

The NVMe RAID 1 accelerator in the HPE NS204i-p NVMe OS Boot Device offloads RAID 1 processing to hardware and directly connecting to two NVMe SSDs allowing the HPE solution to consume only a single PCIe slot. For more information price and availability jump over to the official Marvell product page by following the link below.

Source : Marvell : TPU

