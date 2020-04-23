AAEON AI and Edge NVIDIA mini PC range unveiled

AAEON a partner of the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem has unveiled a new range of mini PC systems in the form of the AAEON BOXER. Offering rugged embedded platforms provide key interfaces needed for edge computing in a small form factor. “Making it easier to build applications for all levels of users, from makers to more advanced developers for deployments in the field” says AAEON.

For example the BOXER-8120AI, features the Jetson TX2 4 GB module with 256 CUDA cores delivering processing speeds up to 1.3 TFLOPS, and a cost-effective solution for AI edge computing. The range of AAEON AI and Edge NVIDIA mini PCs include :

– BOXER-8251AI featuring the new Jetson Xavier NX, a powerful, compact AI processing module with 384 CUDA cores, 48 Tensor Cores, and two NVDLA engines capable of running multiple neural networks in parallel and delivering processing speeds up to 21 TOPS

– BOXER-8240AI featuring the Jetson AGX Xavier, which delivers workstation performance in a compact form factor with 512 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor Cores delivering processing speeds up to 32 TOPS

– BOXER-8222AI featuring the Jetson Nano, capable of operating multiple neural networks or processing several high-resolution images at the same time with 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores delivering processing speeds up to 472 GFLOP/s

“Partnering with an AI and edge computing leader like NVIDIA supports our mission to deliver more diversified embedded products and solutions at higher quality standards,” said Alex Hsueh, Senior Director of AAEON’s System Platform Division. “These new offerings powered by the Jetson platform complement our existing lineup of rugged embedded products, providing an optimal combination of performance and price in a smaller form factor for customers to easily deploy across a full range of applications.”

Source : TPU

