NVIDIA CloudXR 3.0 adds remote collaboration support

At Mobile World Congress this week NVIDIA has introduced its new CloudXR 3 update which brings with it support for remote collaboration as well as bidirectional audio adding more depth to immersive environments. Before the release of the latest update users had limited freedom of movement due to the table tether to their workstation making it difficult to move and collaborate with others. CloudXR 3.0 includes new features and enhancements to make it possible possible to stream high-quality XR experiences to untethered headsets. NVIDIA CloudXR is also capable of offering advanced streaming capable of delivering VR and AR across 5G and Wi-Fi networks.

The latest NVIDIA CloudXR update adds bidirectional audio support to streamed XR, delivering real-time communication capability for any XR environment, including immersive automotive design reviews, collaborative AEC approvals and interactive training, says NVIDIA. Users can even discuss design options with colleagues while immersed in virtual reality or augmented reality environments directly from their mobile devices.

“NVIDIA CloudXR is opening new ways for VRED to bring even more people together in collaborative experiences by reducing dependency on hardware and location,” said Lukas Faeth, senior product manager of Automotive Visualization at Autodesk. “We can’t wait to see where this technology will take automotive design and review workflows for Autodesk VRED users.”

Key features of NVIDIA CloudXR 3.0 include:

Bidirectional audio for collaboration is now available for sending client input audio to server

iOS client improvements including world origin updates

Asynchronous connection support, so clients are kept responsive during connection establishment

In the Wave VR client, improving color and gamma handling

Updated Windows SDK from 8.1 to 10

Multiple API changes

Various bug fixes and optimizations

“We tested CloudXR 3.0 and experienced great performance with complex remote collaboration training apps originally built of tethered XR. The addition of bidirectional audio for collaboration will take cloud rendered collaborative XR experiences to the next level,” said Nicola Rosa, extended reality lead at Accenture in Europe. “With the latest CloudXR 3.0 release, we can finally start designing XR apps for the cloud without any limitation.”

You can learn more about the new NVIDIA CloudXR 3.0 by tuning into the special address at Mobile World Congress presented by Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecommunications at NVIDIA, taking place live on July 1 at 8:00 a.m. CET (June 30 at 11:00 p.m. PT). “Vasishta will share how the fusion of enterprise AI-on-5G at the edge opens the doors to multi-trillion dollar industry transformation and new capabilities for smart cities, security systems, retail intelligence, industrial automation and optimization of network capacity utilization.”

Source : NCXR : Road to VR

