Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso: Widebody Transformation Revealed

The Ferrari Purosangue, already a marvel of engineering and design, has been elevated to new heights with the introduction of the NOVITEC ESTESO widebody kit. This transformation adds a striking six centimeters to the vehicle’s width, enhancing its aggressive stance and aerodynamic efficiency. Designed with precision, the widebody kit not only improves high-speed handling stability but also offers a choice of materials, including exposed-structure carbon or PUR-Rim plastic, for a customizable aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for a racing-inspired look or a sleek, painted finish, the NOVITEC widebody kit ensures your Purosangue stands out on the road.

The NOVITEC ESTESO widebody kit is a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive design and performance. By carefully crafting each component, NOVITEC has created a package that seamlessly integrates with the Purosangue’s existing lines, resulting in a cohesive and striking appearance. The additional width not only gives the vehicle a more commanding presence but also contributes to improved stability at high speeds, ensuring that the Purosangue remains planted on the road even under the most demanding conditions.

Performance and Design Upgrades

The NOVITEC ESTESO kit isn’t just about looks—it’s about performance. The addition of custom NOVITEC wheels, developed in collaboration with Vossen, widens the track for improved agility and safety. These wheels, available in 22-inch and 23-inch diameters, are paired with high-performance tires to optimize grip and handling. The larger wheel size not only enhances the Purosangue’s visual presence but also allows for larger brake rotors, further improving the vehicle’s stopping power and overall performance.

For those seeking even more power, the NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system adds up to 30 horsepower to the Purosangue’s naturally aspirated V12 engine, bringing the total output to an impressive 755 hp. The exhaust system is available in stainless steel or lightweight INCONEL, with an optional 999 fine-gold plating for a truly exclusive touch. The combination of the widebody kit, custom wheels, and high-performance exhaust system creates a harmonious package that improves the Purosangue’s performance to new heights.

Customization and Exclusivity

One of the key aspects of the NOVITEC ESTESO widebody kit is its ability to be customized to suit individual preferences. With a wide range of materials, finishes, and color options available, each Purosangue can be transformed into a truly unique vehicle. The exposed-structure carbon fiber option, for example, showcases the intricate weave of the material, highlighting the Purosangue’s high-performance nature. Alternatively, the PUR-Rim plastic option allows for a smooth, painted finish that can be matched to the vehicle’s existing color scheme.

In addition to the exterior customization options, NOVITEC also offers a range of interior enhancements. From custom leather upholstery to carbon fiber trim pieces, the company’s skilled craftsmen can create a bespoke interior that reflects the owner’s personal style and tastes. With practically any color and design available, the possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind Purosangue are virtually endless.

Pricing and Availability

The NOVITEC ESTESO widebody kit and its accompanying components are available for order now. Pricing varies depending on the customization options chosen, such as the material for the bodywork components or the finish of the wheels. Customers can also select from a range of exhaust system configurations, including sound management options and material choices. With 72 different wheel colors and a variety of interior customization options, NOVITEC ensures that every Purosangue can be tailored to its owner’s unique preferences.

As a premium product designed for a discerning clientele, the NOVITEC ESTESO widebody kit represents a significant investment in both style and performance. However, for those who demand the very best and seek to stand out from the crowd, the cost is justified by the unparalleled quality and attention to detail that NOVITEC is known for. With a limited production run and the ability to customize each vehicle to individual specifications, owning a NOVITEC-equipped Purosangue is a true mark of exclusivity.

Specifications

Widebody Kit: Adds 6 cm to the width; available in exposed-structure carbon or PUR-Rim plastic.

Adds 6 cm to the width; available in exposed-structure carbon or PUR-Rim plastic. Wheels: 22-inch front and 23-inch rear NOVITEC wheels by Vossen; 72 color options.

22-inch front and 23-inch rear NOVITEC wheels by Vossen; 72 color options. Tires: Front: 255/35 ZR 22; Rear: 315/30 ZR 23.

Front: 255/35 ZR 22; Rear: 315/30 ZR 23. Exhaust System: Adds 30 hp; available in stainless steel or INCONEL with optional 999 fine-gold plating.

Adds 30 hp; available in stainless steel or INCONEL with optional 999 fine-gold plating. Engine Output: 755 hp (556 kW) from a 6.5-liter V12 engine.

755 hp (556 kW) from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. Ride Height: Lowered by 25 mm with custom sport springs.

Lowered by 25 mm with custom sport springs. Interior Customization: Practically any color and design available.

Explore More Customization Options

For those intrigued by the NOVITEC ESTESO widebody kit, there are additional areas to explore. NOVITEC offers a range of aerodynamic enhancements, including carbon fiber spoilers, diffusers, and hood upgrades, to further refine the Purosangue’s performance and appearance. These components are designed to work in harmony with the widebody kit, creating a comprehensive package that optimizes airflow and downforce for improved handling and stability.

Interior customization options allow for a truly bespoke driving experience, with NOVITEC’s skilled craftsmen able to create custom leather upholstery, carbon fiber trim pieces, and even personalized floor mats. The attention to detail extends to every aspect of the vehicle, ensuring that the Purosangue’s interior is just as striking as its exterior.

Beyond the Purosangue, NOVITEC’s expertise extends to other high-performance vehicles from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it a reputation as one of the world’s leading tuning firms, with a portfolio that includes some of the most iconic and sought-after supercars in existence.

Whether you’re a performance enthusiast or a design aficionado, NOVITEC provides endless possibilities to make your vehicle truly one of a kind. With the ESTESO widebody kit for the Ferrari Purosangue, the company has once again demonstrated its ability to transform already exceptional vehicles into something even more extraordinary. As the automotive world continues to evolve, NOVITEC remains at the forefront, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and setting new standards for customization and performance.

Source Novitec



