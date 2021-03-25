Nokia X20 smartphone appears at the FCC

Nokia are holding a press event on the 8th of April to announce their latest Android smartphones, one of those will be the new Nokia X20.

The Nokia X20 recently appeared at the FCC, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display, we presume it will have at least a HD+ resolution.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM and it will have a range of cameras and it will come with Android 11.

We are also expecting to see some other new Nokia devices at the event which will include the Nokia X10 and the Nokia G10.

As soon as we get some details on all of the new Nokia smartphones that HMD Global will be launching at their press event on the 8th of April, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

