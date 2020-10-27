Nokia smartphones come top in Counterpoint Trust Rankings

The Nokia Android smartphones have been a success for HMD global and a new report by Counterpoint research has revealed that their devices lead trust rankings for software, security updates and build quality.

Nokia’s strategy to updates as many of their devices as possible is paying off for them, they have updated around 20 of their handsets to Android 10 this year, which put them ahead of many other Android smartphone makers.

Counterpoint Research trust rankings are based on four pillars: software, security, build quality, and enterprise-recommended devices.

This is the second successive year where Nokia phones lead the global rankings in providing the fastest software and security updates with the highest share of portfolio recommended for enterprises.

Nokia phones lead across the price tiers in providing the fastest software and security updates; Nokia phones are also joint first in providing the latest software updates across their portfolio.

Nokia phones also lead in build quality by applying tougher tests than the industry average.

You can see the full report over at Counterpoint Research at the link below, it is good to see the new Nokia brand doing well, they were once one of the top mobile phone makers worldwide.

Source Counterpoint

