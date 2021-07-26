Smartlabs and Nokia smart lighting launches

Smartlabs and Nokia have launched a new range of smart lighting throughout the United States this week combining a minimalistic design with universal compatibility. Offering users easy installation and innovative technology with a single SKU of each model. “For architects and designers they provide a way to add stylistic touches and modern European design with smart home versatility – creating lighting scenes and automation that can further elevate and personalize a home.”

““One of our focus areas in brand licensing is smart home connected devices, and we are excited to bring the first Nokia Smart Lighting products to market with Smartlabs, a technology leader in lighting control. This complete line of innovative, versatile and easy-to-use lighting devices reflects Nokia’s commitment to using technology to positively impact people’s everyday experience, including enabling effective energy management.” said Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships.”

The new Nokia smart lighting range has been specifically designed to make the installation of smart lighting straightforward, providing a range that is easy to purchase and install offering “high-end style, precision engineering and wide-ranging capabilities at an affordable price point” says Nokia.

“Nokia Smart Lighting products have a clean, modern aesthetic found in high-end custom solutions, yet resemble familiar wall switch and dial designs that won’t require family or guests to learn how to use them. Precision engineering delivers a high-quality product with soft-touch haptics for an elegant feel and quiet operation. Designer touches such as screwless wall plates and matte finishes elevate any room, home or building’s aesthetic.”

““We understand that every home is different, so we’ve created the new products to complement any style of home and make lighting easy for everyone to enjoy. The line is designed to work with any fixture, any bulb, and wiring configuration and you can control the system by touch, voice, phone or tablet,” said Rob Lilleness, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smartlabs. “These new products enhance one’s home with beautiful lighting whether creating a mood for a dinner party or automatically turning on the staircase lights for the morning – its lighting that improves life.”

Source : Nokia

