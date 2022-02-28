Nokia C21 and C21 Plus unveiled at MWC

Nokia has announced another two new smartphones at Mobile World Congress, the Nokia C21 and the C21 Plus.

Both handsets have similar specifications, although there are some differences between the two handsets, they both have the same 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The two handsets are powered by a Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor and they come with a choice of 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB of RAM and 32GB of 64GB of storage for the C21 Plus.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the C21 Plus, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an LED flash.

There are two versions of the C21 Plus with different batteries, one is a 5,050 mAh battery the other a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Nokia C21 comes with the same display and processor and it comes with a choice of 2GB or 3GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage. This handset comes with a 3,000 mAh battery.

The C21 has an 8-megapixel main camera on the back and on the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies. As yet there are no details on how much these two new handsets will cost.

Source GSM Arena

