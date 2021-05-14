Nokia 2720 V Flip feature phone unveiled

HMD Global has launched a new flip phone, the Nokia 2720 V Flip and the handset comes with Google Assistant and it will be available with Verizon Wireless in the USA.

The Nokia 2720 V Flip comes with a 2.8 inch display inside and a 1.3 inch display on the outside, it features a Snapdragon 205, 512GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The classic flip phone you remember is back, and just got a lot smarter. Simply designed and equipped with the latest functionalities and apps to create a new, modern classic. All at the speed of 4G.

It’s the flip phone you remember, with some new upgrades. With simple to use features, such as big buttons and text, it’s familiar and reliable to help you stay connected to friends and family.

The handset will be available from Verizon Wireless on the 20th of May and it will retail for $79, you can find out more details over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

