Sinaaudio T20 noise cancelling earbuds $69

If you are searching for a pair of noise cancelling earbuds but are put off by the prices asked by Apple and others. You may be interested in the Sinaaudio T20 earbuds which offer noise cancelling technology and are priced at just $69 for a limited time, offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price.

Launched by Indiegogo early bird pledges are now available and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020. “Enjoy your favorite music anytime and anywhere Noise-Free. With true smart Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, Sinaaudio creates the perfect Noise-Free environment that keeps you focused on your task at hand while experiencing an unprecedented immersive sound experience.”

How the Sinaauido T20 wireless noise cancelling earbuds work:

Microphone pickup detects external sound waves Sinaaudio T20 Chipset analyzes external waves and identifies unwanted frequencies ANC algorithm generates an opposing anti-noise signal that cancels ambient noise Sinaaudio T20 delivers noise-free music and calls

“T20 is built around 10mm custom made PEEK + PU high fidelity dynamic drivers with stereo sound to deliver a premium audio experience with crisp clear highs, accurate mids, and powerful lows. They are IPX5 water-resistant for outdoors and sports use and the playback time is over 20+ hours when used with the included charging case. For modern mobile audio users who demand perfect audio in noisy environments, Sinaaudio T20 makes a great choice.”

“The high fidelity dynamic drivers in Sinaaudio are constructed with the ideal combination of two high-end materials: PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) and PU (Polyurethane), which improve the strength and frequency response curve to deliver the pure essence of sound with powerful lows, clean mids, and crystal clear high frequencies.”

Source : Indiegogo

