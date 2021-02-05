Nioh 2 Remastered The Complete Edition launches on PlayStation 5 today

Today the highly anticipated Nioh 2 Remastered : The Complete Edition launches for the new PlayStation 5 console providing a wealth of new enhancements which can be seen in the comparison video below. The new release allows PlayStation 5 owners to play Nioh 2 in dynamic 4K and 120 FPS on PS5. In addition to Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, The Nioh Collection will give players remastered versions of both Nioh and Nioh 2, including all of the DLC expansions for both titles. Tom Lee Creative Director at development company Team Ninja took to the official PlayStation blog yesterday to reveal more details about what you can expect from the new release and its enhancements added for the latest generation of PlayStation 5 systems.

“To celebrate this moment, for a limited time we’re offering a chance for our samurai and Ninjas to try on some new exclusive armor sets. All of the players that own Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition or the base game for Nioh 2 can receive the Sohaya Deserter Garb and the Ornate Golden Armor just by playing the game from February 5 to February 26 and going to the “Boons” section of the menu to redeem them*. These Limited Time Bonuses will only be available during this period, so don’t miss this opportunity to get your hands on both items!”

“The epic adventure of Nioh 2 has truly been an exciting experience. And for all of us at Team Ninja we’re thrilled to present to the players a key to venture through the entire journey, including all three of the DLC expansions in dynamic 4K and 120 FPS on PlayStation 5** in Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition. Even if you have already tackled all there is to experience in the Nioh 2 base game, we hope you can look forward to taking on some of the most fearsome yokai and foes from the Sengoku period, leading up to three action-packed adventures that will take you back to the past! “

Source : PlayStation Blog

