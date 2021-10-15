Geeky Gadgets

Nintendo Switch OLED taken apart by iFixit (Video)

The new Nintendo Switch OLED launched recently and now we get to find out more details about the device in a teardown from iFixit.

The iFixit team have taken apart the new Nintendo Switch OLED, the video below gives us a look inside this new console.

Don’t let the name fool you—the Nintendo Switch OLED is more than a new display. There’s a new kickstand, sure, but also a new cooling design and redesigned boards—these changes are more than screen-deep. If you’re having trouble getting your hands on this new hotness (we did!), let us show you around the internals with a quick photo tour. Or if video is more your speed, check out our video teardown/compare-down.

First things first, let’s crack the lid. Despite that expansive kickstand, the opening procedure is still pretty much the same. (Lucky you, we’ve got a guide for that!) The same semi-wonky JIS and tri-point screws bar the way, albeit from slightly different places.

When iFixit takes a device apart they give it a score on how easy it is to repair, 1 means it is very difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair.

The new Nintendo Switch managed to score 7 our of 10 on the iFixit repair index, you can find out more information over at their website at the link below.

