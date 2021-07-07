Nintendo Switch OLED handheld officially unveiled

Without any prior notifications or teasers, Nintendo has today launched a new version of its hugely popular handheld in the form of the Nintendo Switch OLED version, which will be launching on October 8th 2021 and will be priced at $350. The new Switch OLED handheld games console is equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Check out the official announcement trailer below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the new Nintendo Switch OLED console.

“Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go. See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies. Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode. Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy. Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode. Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage. Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers. Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED model) systems are designed to fit your life, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap!”

“Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game. Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con™ controllers attached to enjoy the 7-inch OLED screen. HD Rumble puts you in the game with physical feedback, while the IR Motion Camera opens up new experiences.”

Source : Nintendo

