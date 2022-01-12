Nintendo Switch G Case enhances your gaming with modular battery and more

Nintendo Switch gamers should check out the G-Case a new case designed specifically for the Switch handheld console and offering a wealth of new features including interchangeable grips, modular battery, detachable Joy-Con case, extra card storage and more. “G-Case is a compact, comfortable and powerful Switch gaming case to take your console gaming experience to the next level. It’s the only case you will need for Switch and OLED.”

Nintendo Switch case with modular battery, detachable grips and more

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We know that might seem a bold claim, but it indeed has something you must have been wishing for: longer battery life, comfortable grips, detachable Joy-Con case, low-latency Bluetooth, extra game card slots… You name it, all in one compact protective case. To make it switch enough for gaming on the go, we have designed an ecosystem of dock, controller adapter, travel case with G-Case. With Plenbo gaming accessories, we turn your Switch into a weapon that can truly keep up with your game.”

If the G-Case campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the G-Case Nintendo Switch gaming case project play the promotional video below.

“Don’t tell us that you didn’t recognize the style at the first glance. Yes! It originated from our favorite anime: Gundam. The charming simple basic mecha lines make the whole product line consistent, symmetrical, and mechanical. Looks cool, huh? Love sinking countless hours into your game, but battery drains so fast when you are on the go, frustrating, right? With G-Case modular battery, you can get up to 5 hours of extra life each time. Still not enough? Now, with a backup modular battery, you can reload the power at any time, play as long as you want, play till the end! “

“Yes, the modular battery can charge most devices in your backpack. Connect your phone to the battery USB type-C port, press the button, and you’re ready to charge anytime and anywhere. Fast fuel your other digital devices to make the most use of this compact backup battery. Handheld mode is our favorite, but it may be a little bit uncomfortable at times, especially when you play long-session games like Super Smash Bros. G-Case comes with three grip sizes to suit all types of hands, from kids to adults. Make sure you have a perfect grip on the game. Longer playtime with maximum comfort. “

Source : Kickstarter

