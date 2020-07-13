Nintendo Ring-Con controller teardown

Those of you curious about what electronics are inside the Nintendo Ring-Con controller launch last year, may be interested in this teardown prepared by YouTube “Spawn Wave.” Check out the video below to learn more and take a peek at the electronics within the fitness controller created by Nintendo.

“The Ringcon that comes with Ring Fit Adventure is an interesting take on what has been a standard tool in the exercise world for a while now. There have been a lot of people who were curious as to how the Ringcon itself worked and if there was anything to it. Today we’ll take it apart and see how it works and how it is actually connected to an old Nintendo peripheral from the 80s.”

Source : Adafruit

