Nikon Z6III camera officially launches from £2,699

Nikon has unveiled its latest addition to the Z series lineup, the Nikon Z6III, a midrange full-frame camera designed to cater to both photographers and videographers. This new model promises to deliver exceptional performance, combining high-quality stills and advanced video capabilities in a compact and durable package. The Z6III is built on the foundation of its predecessors, the Z8 and Z9, and introduces several groundbreaking features that set it apart in the midrange full-frame camera market.

Nikon Z6III Key Features: Partially stacked 24.5 MP full-frame sensor

Internal 6K/60P (RAW) video recording

Brightest electronic viewfinder in its class with wide DCI-P3 colour gamut

Up to 120 fps with AF/AE and Pre-Release Capture

Flagship AF features with subject detection and tracking

8.0 stops of 5-axis image stabilization

High-resolution vari-angle touchscreen monitor

Small, lightweight, and weather-sealed body

Two card slots for CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD cards

Optional vertical battery grip for extended shooting

Unmatched Image Quality and Video Capabilities

At the core of the Nikon Z6III is a partially stacked 24.5 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a first in the world of midrange full-frame cameras. This sensor, combined with the powerful EXPEED 7 processor, ensures that the Z6III delivers stunning image quality with remarkable dynamic range and color fidelity. The native ISO range of 100 to 64000 (expandable to 50-204800) allows for exceptional performance in various lighting conditions, making it a versatile tool for any creative endeavor.

For videographers, the Z6III offers internal 6K/60P (RAW) video recording, allowing the creation of high-resolution footage with incredible detail. Additionally, the camera supports 5.4K/60P (YUV) recording and can produce 4K UHD video oversampled from 6K in-camera. This versatility makes the Z6III an excellent choice for those looking to capture professional-quality video without the need for additional equipment.

Advanced Autofocus and Subject Detection

The Nikon Z6III is equipped with advanced autofocus features that ensure consistently reliable tracking and subject detection. The camera’s AF system is powered by the same technology found in Nikon’s flagship models, the Z8 and Z9, allowing for fast and accurate focus even in challenging conditions. The Z6III’s AF sensitivity down to –10 EV makes it possible to capture sharp images and videos in low-light environments.

Photographers and videographers will appreciate the camera’s intelligent subject detection, which includes eye-tracking for both people and animals. This feature ensures that subjects remain in focus, allowing creators to concentrate on their artistic vision without worrying about technical details.

One of the standout features of the Nikon Z6III is its electronic viewfinder (EVF), which is the brightest in its class. The EVF features a 4000-nit, 5670k-dot display with a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, providing users with a clear and vibrant view of their scene. This high-definition viewfinder ensures that details are not hidden in shadows, allowing for precise composition and confident in-camera creation.

Pricing and Availability

The new Nikon Z6III price will be approximately £2,699 or €3,000 in Europe for the body only, which may translate to a slightly lower price in the US, potentially under $3,000. This pricing is consistent with maintaining a separation from Nikon’s higher-end models like the Z8 and Z9​. The Nikon Z6III is available for purchase through authorized Nikon retailers and the company’s official website.

The camera is priced within the midrange full-frame market, making it an attractive option for both amateur and professional photographers and videographers. Additionally, Nikon offers various accessories, including the optional Power Battery Pack MB-N14, which can be used as a vertical grip or to extend shooting time.

Additional Features and Considerations

Beyond its core features, the Nikon Z6III includes several other enhancements that make it a compelling choice for creatives. The camera’s high-resolution vari-angle touchscreen monitor allows for flexible shooting angles, while its robust weather sealing ensures durability in various conditions. The dual card slots provide ample storage options, supporting both CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD cards.

For those interested in exploring further, Nikon’s Imaging Cloud service offers direct-to-camera firmware updates and cloud-based image storage, adding another layer of convenience and functionality to the Z6III.

In conclusion, the Nikon Z6III sets a new standard for midrange full-frame cameras, offering a blend of high-quality imaging, advanced video capabilities, and user-friendly features. Whether you’re a photographer looking to capture stunning stills or a videographer aiming to produce professional-grade footage, the Z6III is a versatile and powerful tool that can help elevate your creative projects.



