Nikon Z 7II full-frame mirrorless camera $3,000

In addition to launching their new Nikon Z 6II available towards the end of this month priced just shy of $2000 for the body only. Nikon has also introduced a new second-generation Nikon Z7 full-frame mirrorless camera in the form of the Nikon Z 7II making it available to purchase during December 2020 priced from $2.999.95 for the body only. The Z 7II is a full-frame, high-resolution mirrorless camera with a 45.7 megapixel sensor that achieves realistic rendering.

“The Z 7II is able to fully harness the optical performance of NIKKOR Z lenses, which maximize the rich light taken in through the Z mount, with a diameter of 55 mm — the largest among full-frame format mirrorless cameras – the result of which is outstanding rendering.”

“While inheriting the superior rendering capabilities of the Nikon Z 7, reliability as an imaging tool, as well as operability have been further improved. Additionally, it demonstrates superior subject acquisition performance, as well as enabling efficient shooting workflow. The Z 7II supports the creative activities of professional and advanced amateur photographers, and is especially effective for shooting scenes that require detailed rendering, such as landscapes and portraits.”

Features of the Nikon Z 7II full-frame mirrorless camera :

– Superior dust- and drip-resistance enables worry-free shooting in harsh environments.

– A large, 3.2-in., approximately 2100k-dot monitor with a tilting mechanism.

– Portions of the information display can be hidden with still-image shooting and video recording, allowing the preview of the scene and composition all the way to the edges of the frame.

– Support for Eye-Detection AF and Animal-Detection AF during video recording.

– Nikon’s exclusive N-Log function*1 can be used to achieve a broad dynamic range with 10-bit video output.

– Simultaneous recording of time-lapse movies with interval timer shooting.

– A long-exposure manual mode that supports exposure times up to 900 s, convenient for shooting scenes that require long exposure time, such as starry skies.

– With MF, users have the option to change the rotation direction of the focus ring.

– Supports output of 4K UHD*2 and full-HD video in 12-bit RAW format, responding to advanced video-recording needs.

– In-camera vibration reduction (VR) that provides camera-shake compensation equivalent to a 5.0-stop*5 increase in shutter speed.

– The camera’s latest firmware can be updated to the latest version via the SnapBridge app (Ver. 2.7), without using a computer or card reader.

