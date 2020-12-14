NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 trailer

In April 2021 next year the new and highly anticipated NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 game will be launching on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems. To whet your appetite ahead of the game is launch, Square Enix has released a new trailer at this years Game Awards 2020.

“NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, originally released in Japan in April 2010. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village.”

“In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the “Sealed verses.” Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother. The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata). PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST.”

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is now available to pre-order and will officially launch on April 23rd 2021.

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals