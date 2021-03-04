New Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphones get official

Xiaomi has announced its latest Redmi smartphone, the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, there will be four handsets in the range, the Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 and the Note 10S.

First up is the Redmi Note 10 which will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 678 and it will come with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB 0f storage. It will feature a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

For cameras we have a 13 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The device will come with Android 11 and MIUI 12.

Next up is the new Redmi Note 10 Pro, this is the top model in the range and it comes with a 6.67 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This device is powered bu a Snapdragon 732G and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a 5020 mAh battery and 33W fast charging plus a 16 megapixel Selfie camera and quad rear cameras. These include a 108 megapixel wide angle main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel tele macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The next device in the range is the Redmi Note 10 5G, this device comes with a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa core processor.

RAM and storage options include 4GB and 64GB, 4GB and 128GB and 6GB and 128GB, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G there is an 8 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Finally we have the Redmi Note 10S, this device has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

There are a range of RAM and storage options including 6GB and 64GB, 6GB and 128GB and 8GB and 128GB. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

For cameras we have a 13 megapixel front camera, plus a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

You can find out more details about all four models in the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 range at the link below, not all models will be available in the UK.

Source Xiaomi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals