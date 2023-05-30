New Windows 11 features announced by Microsoft

This week Microsoft has introduced a range of new Windows 11 features some of which are already available and some which will be rolling out as Previews or in the coming months. The new features follow on from the integration of AI-powered Bing to the taskbar the latest Windows 11 enhancements focus on business needs, such as security and IT management, and new benefits that enhance professional and personal usability.

Microsoft has also this month released plenty of new tools for developers to integrate artificial intelligence into their Windows applications and services during the Microsoft Build 2023 event.

New Windows 11 features

Bringing new privacy, security and accessibility features to your fingertips

We know that your time is valuable and sometimes the little things make the biggest difference. Tomorrow, we are starting to make available new and improved features for businesses with the goal of making it easier to manage and secure your organization.

New app privacy settings put transparency and control in your hands

Privacy is top of mind and more important than ever—customers want greater transparency and control over the use of their personal information. Windows 11 currently provides presence sensing for hands-free secure sign-in and locking when you walk away. Tomorrow we are making available new app privacy settings which give customers the ability to allow or block access to presence sensor information and easily enable and disable presence sensing features like wake on approach/lock on leave.

Ensuring your connection is protected at a glance

We know how important it is to not only stay focused on the task at hand, but also know you’re securely connected to a VPN. With glanceable VPN on your taskbar, you’ll now easily find the status with just a glance. If your device is connected to a recognized VPN, a small shield icon will appear over the active network connection on your taskbar, keeping you focused and in your flow. Glanceable VPN will be available tomorrow, and customers can turn VPN on or off via Quick Settings.

Built-in security from chip to cloud with Microsoft Pluton

Microsoft continues to work closely with our partner community to offer PCs that provide even more default protection from chip to cloud. The Microsoft Pluton security processor has been a key innovation on this journey. Windows 11 PCs equipped with Pluton benefit from built-in technology that provides more resilience to malware, stronger protection against hardware attacks and additional credential protection.

Making it easier to know when to take action and protect your files

Starting in June, with account badging, you’ll get an alert on your Start menu when your account needs attention, making it even easier to ensure your information and PC are protected.

Expanded language support making it even easier to access audio content

In May of last year, we announced live captions and later launched them with the Windows 11 2022 Update, delivering an accessible and state-of-the-art option to enable all customers to consume audio content on Windows. Live captions appear when audio is played, including in real-time video calls. We’re excited to share that starting tomorrow, this important feature will now expand to 10 additional languages spanning 21 regions.

Delivering a new sustainable way to leverage Bluetooth Audio on the PC

For the next generation of wireless audio, we’re excited to announce Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, a first for the PC ecosystem. In partnership with Samsung and Intel, Bluetooth LE Audio brings high-quality audio at low power, delivering better experiences for your calls, videos, and music on compatible devices, including PCs based on Intel 13th Generation platform such as Galaxy Book Ultra, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and earbuds such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro. We’re excited about this new feature and future possibilities as Bluetooth LE Audio expands to more devices.

Stay on top of the news and information you care about

Widgets is another great resource that people are using to stay on top of information in daily life. We’re continuing to improve the layout and functionality of the widget board. The default pane view will now feature a larger layout with dedicated space for user-pinned apps and a personalized feed designed for discovery. This will highlight news and your personal collection of widgets so you can quickly glance and stay up to date.

Get on the inside track—new features coming in preview

Windows 11 PCs provide many baseline security features enabled by default, and in an effort to further strengthen hardware and software protection, we’re rolling out new security innovations in public preview starting tomorrow.

Protection for devices and credentials

Preview: Sign-In Session Token Protection Policy: At the inaugural Microsoft Secure event in March, we announced the preview of token protection for sign-ins, the first step on our token protection roadmap. This feature allows applications and services to cryptographically bind security tokens to the device, restricting attackers’ ability to impersonate users on a different device after stealing tokens. Learn more.

Preview: Windows 365 Boot: Many organizations are choosing to bring the power of the cloud and the familiarity of the PC together with Windows 365, giving people an even more seamless Windows experience without sacrificing security. We’re continuing to optimize the Windows 365 Cloud PC experience on Windows 11 devices with features like Windows 365 Boot.

Windows 365 Boot enables you to log directly into your Windows 365 Cloud PC and designate it as the primary Windows experience on the device. When you power on your device, Windows 365 Boot will take you to your Windows 11 login experience. After you login, you will be directly connected to your Windows 365 Cloud PC with no additional steps in between. This is a great solution for shared devices, where logging in with a unique user identity takes you to your own personal and secure Cloud PC.

Preview: Strengthen security with new isolation capabilities for Win32 apps

We are launching the ability to isolate Win32 applications for both consumer and commercial audiences. Developers can significantly reduce the risk of security breaches by using new isolation technologies. Running Win32 apps in isolation helps prevent apps from having unexpected/unauthorized access to critical internal Windows subsystems, thereby minimizing the damage if an app is compromised. By using isolation technologies, Win32 applications will make it harder and costlier for attackers to break out of the app and into other applications and Windows subsystems. This update will help improve the overall security of the system.

Delivering innovation designed to simplify IT for our Windows Enterprise customers

The above features and enhancements are delivered as part of the normal Windows monthly update process. In addition, Windows 11 Enterprise delivers new value with cloud-powered capabilities ready to use when released with the goal of lowering the cost of managing and securing corporate Windows devices, so IT can focus on priority projects. Krones, a global manufacturer, is using Windows 11 Enterprise to generate operational efficiencies and save time for IT, while providing employees with the latest productivity-enhancing features.

Securing printed confidential information with a QR code

We know that many organizations need to print documents to complete a variety of critical business processes and an authenticated process is important. Universal Print delivers a reliable and secure cloud print solution designed to prevent leaks of confidential information. Tomorrow we make available Universal Print secure release with QR code for Android delivering step-by-step process authentication including the ability to securely release a print job only to the employee for which it’s intended.

Creating connection between your IT teams and a hybrid workplace

With people working from more places, you need additional ways to connect with employees that go beyond email. It is useful to let people know about upcoming changes to their device or remind employees of mandatory security training.

Later this month we are releasing organizational messages as part of the Windows 11 Enterprise subscription. You will be able to send company branded messages from Microsoft Intune to users on various Windows surfaces such as the notification panel, the area right above the taskbar and the Get Started app.

Upgrade to Windows 11 with Windows Autopatch

When we launched Windows Autopatch last year as part of the enterprise subscription, organizations were excited to delegate much of their Windows and Microsoft 365 update management to this automated service. Earlier this month, we announced the preview of our newest capability, the highly anticipated upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 Enterprise.

Source: Microsoft



