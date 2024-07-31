New Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer Start at £61,980

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer are the latest additions to Volkswagen’s electric vehicle lineup, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and advanced technology. These models are designed to cater to those who seek both speed and sophistication in an electric vehicle. With a powerful dual-motor setup and a range of up to 366 miles, the ID.7 GTX series is set to redefine the standards for electric cars. The ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer are built on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform, which allows for a spacious interior and optimal weight distribution, enhancing both comfort and handling.

Performance and Range

The ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer are equipped with an additional front motor, boosting the total power output to an impressive 340 PS. This enhancement allows the ID.7 GTX to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.4 seconds, while the Tourer variant achieves the same feat in 5.5 seconds. The dual-motor setup not only provides exhilarating performance but also enables all-wheel drive capability, ensuring optimal traction and stability in various driving conditions. Despite their impressive performance, these models do not compromise on range, offering up to 366 miles on a single charge for the ID.7 GTX and 359 miles for the ID.7 GTX Tourer. The high-capacity 86 kWh (net) battery pack ensures that drivers can embark on long journeys without the need for frequent charging stops. When charging is required, the ID.7 GTX series supports fast charging capabilities, allowing for a quick top-up from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes using a DC fast charger with a maximum output of 200 kW.

Pricing and Availability

The new Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer are available for order through any Volkswagen UK Retailer starting from Thursday, 1 August. The ID.7 GTX is priced at £61,980, while the ID.7 GTX Tourer starts at £62,670. These prices include VAT and are on-the-road recommended retail prices. With their competitive pricing and advanced features, these models are poised to attract a wide range of customers looking for high-performance electric vehicles. The ID.7 GTX series offers a compelling alternative to traditional luxury performance cars, combining the thrill of driving with the environmental benefits and lower running costs associated with electric vehicles.

Exclusive Features and Equipment

Both the ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer come with a host of luxury features and advanced technology, ensuring a premium driving experience. Standard equipment includes 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels, which not only enhance the visual appeal of the vehicles but also contribute to their dynamic handling. The GTX exterior styling package adds a sporty and aggressive look, with unique bumpers, side skirts, and a rear spoiler. Inside the cabin, drivers and passengers are treated to ventilated and heated massage seats in the front, providing ultimate comfort during long drives. The rear seats are also heated, ensuring that all occupants can enjoy a cozy ride in colder weather. The Harman Kardon sound system delivers an immersive audio experience, with crisp and powerful sound that complements the quiet operation of the electric powertrain.

In terms of technology, the ID.7 GTX series is equipped with IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, which intelligently adapt to different driving conditions and provide optimal illumination without dazzling other road users. The augmented-reality head-up display projects essential information directly into the driver’s line of sight, allowing them to keep their eyes on the road while accessing navigation, speed, and other crucial data. Volkswagen’s DCC adaptive chassis control system continuously adjusts the suspension settings based on driving conditions and driver preferences, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride.

For added convenience, the ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer feature the innovative Park Assist Pro system. This advanced feature allows drivers to control parking procedures using their smartphone, making it easier to maneuver the vehicle into tight spaces. The system uses a combination of cameras, sensors, and steering assistance to guide the car into a parking spot, reducing the stress and effort associated with parking.

The Future of Electric Mobility

The introduction of the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer marks a significant step forward in the world of electric vehicles. These models demonstrate that electric cars can deliver the same level of performance, luxury, and technology as their gasoline-powered counterparts, without compromising on range or practicality. As more consumers become aware of the benefits of electric vehicles, such as lower running costs, reduced environmental impact, and instant torque delivery, the demand for high-performance electric cars like the ID.7 GTX series is expected to grow.

Volkswagen’s commitment to electric mobility is evident in their expanding lineup of ID. models, which includes the ID.3, ID.4, and the upcoming ID. Buzz. By offering a diverse range of electric vehicles catering to different segments and preferences, Volkswagen aims to make electric mobility accessible and appealing to a wider audience. The ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer represent the pinnacle of Volkswagen’s electric vehicle technology, showcasing the brand’s ability to combine performance, luxury, and sustainability in a single package.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve and embrace electric mobility, models like the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer will play a crucial role in shaping the future of transportation. With their impressive specifications, advanced features, and competitive pricing, these vehicles are well-positioned to attract customers who are looking for a thrilling driving experience without compromising on environmental responsibility. As charging infrastructure continues to expand and battery technology improves, the appeal of electric vehicles like the ID.7 GTX series will only continue to grow, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Source VW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals