New Volkswagen Arteon GT and Shooting Brake teased

Volkswagen will be announcing their new Volkswagen Arteon GT later this month and they have also revealed that they will announce a shooting brake version of the car.

The sketches above and below gives us an idea of what the new Volkswagen Arteon GT and Shooting Brake will look like, the cars will be announced on the 24th of June.

Volkswagen will introduce a major update of the model line for the debut of the two Arteon versions. In the vehicle interior, the Arteon will be given a completely new cockpit environment to match the exclusive charisma of these models. Integrated here: the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB3) systems to ensure the best possible connectivity. From a technological perspective, the drive range has been re-aligned, too.

All engines feature high levels of efficiency as well as low emissions and powerful torque. This maximum efficiency is achieved by innovative, future-oriented engine and emissions technologies. Furthermore intelligent assist systems will also be introduced in this avant-garde model line. One example: thanks to “Travel Assist”, highly assisted driving – within the system limits – will be possible in the new Arteon models for the first time if required. Designed particularly with long-distance journeys in mind, these Volkswagen models will take over steering, acceleration and braking up to speeds of 210 km/h – under the control of the driver.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Arteon GT and Shooting Brake over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

