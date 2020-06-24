New Volkswagen Arteon and Artoen Shooting Brake unveiled

Volkswagen has announced their new Arteon and Artoen Shooting Brake, this is the second generation Arteon and the car also gains a new shooting brake model.

The new Volkswagen Arteon and Artoen Shooting Brake gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, and there are a number of engine options including an eHybrid and an Arteon R.

The two new models – the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake – are both characterised by athletic lines. However, they differ significantly from each other from the B-pillars to the rear. Whereas on the fastback model, the roof and window contours are swept down in parallel from the B-pillars and therefore become part of the coupé-shaped rear, the roof and window lines are extended towards the rear on the Shooting Brake and end in the new roof spoiler. At the top, the window line runs parallel to the roof. However, at the bottom the lines move upwards towards the D-pillars, thus making the window area at the rear narrower and more striking. All elements together form the sporty rear profile typical for a Shooting Brake.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Arteon and Arteon Shooting break over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

