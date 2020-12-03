New Vivo Y51 smartphone gets official

Vivo is adding a new Android smartphone to its line up, the Vivo Y51 and the handset comes with a 6.58 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

If you need some more storage there is also a microSD card slot and the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y51 smartphone will retail for about $255 and it will come in a choice of colors which include Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

Source GSM Arena

