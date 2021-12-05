New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV headed to the UK and Europe in 2021

Toyota has announced that the new Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV is coming to the UK in early 2020 and this new SUV comes with 241 horsepower.

The new Highlander will be available in the UK and Western Europe from early next year, there are n details on pricing as yet.

Highlander’s fourth generation full hybrid powertrain features a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with front and rear electric motors. The rear motor provides the vehicle’s AWD-i intelligent all-wheel drive. A high-voltage nickel-metal hydride battery is located beneath the second row seats.

Total system power is 241bhp* and WLTP combined cycle CO 2 emissions are 146g/km* with 42.8mpg* fuel consumption. This gives the hybrid Highlander the best balance of power and CO 2 emissions in its segment.

Source Toyota

