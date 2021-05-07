New Skoda Fabia get official

Skoda have unveiled their fourth generation Skoda Fabia and the car comes with a new look and a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The updated Skoda Fabia will come with a total of five different engine options which will include a 1.0 litre TSI engine with 94 horsepower.

For the first time, the ŠKODA FABIA is based on the modular MQB-A0 platform from Volkswagen Group, which made it possible to make the interior even bigger. Now exceeding the four-metre mark, at 4,108 mm, the new FABIA is considerably longer than its predecessor. The boot – which at 330 l was already the largest in the segment – has gained an additional 50 l to a capacious 380 l. Being based on the MQB-A0, the new FABIA now also boasts many assistance systems that were previously reserved for higher-tier vehicles. In conjunction with the even stiffer body, the small car offers excellent active and passive safety.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Fabia over at Skoda at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Top Gear

