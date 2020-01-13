New Shot on iPhone video celebrates Chinese New Year

Apple’s Shot on iPhone videos are designed to show just how good the video camera on Apple’s iPhone 11 range of handsets is.

Apple have now released a new shot on iPhone video called -“Chinese New Year – Daughter”, the video is around 8 minutes long and features some impressive cinematography for a smartphone.

A film about three generations of Chinese women coming together at Chinese New Year. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Cinematography by Lawrence Sher. Starring Zhou Xun, China’s leading actress.

Source Apple / YouTube

