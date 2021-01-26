New Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5G appears in benchmarks

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch a new version of their Xcover smartphone, a new device which is said to the the Galaxy Xcover 5G has recently been benchmarked.

The Galaxy Xcover 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench and the handset is listed with the model number SM-G525F.

The device is powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, it is also expected to feature a Full HD+ display.

Those are the only details we know avbout the device so far, we can expect it to be a rugged device like the previous models and it should come with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings.

Source Sammobile

