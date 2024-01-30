New Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones launch worldwide

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones is now available worldwide, including three different versions of the Galaxy S24. These include the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

“The launch of the Galaxy S24 series demonstrates our initial step toward a new era of AI phones that go beyond the current smartphone,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Designed to be an essential part of our daily lives, Galaxy AI will permanently change the way people interact with the world. We can’t wait to see how our users enhance and empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up endless possibilities.

Galaxy AI delivers innovative and practical AI features to help transform the way we communicate, create and discover the world. From barrier-free communication through features like Live Translate and Chat Assist to a new standard for search provided by Circle to Search with Google,1 AI will improve nearly every experience that Galaxy S24 users can enjoy. The new ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered camera tools, maximizes creative freedom, from image capturing with new zoom capabilities to editing with the help of generative AI.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the Galaxy S24 starts at $799, the Galaxy S24 Plus at $999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals