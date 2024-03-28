New Samsung Galaxy AI Features in Action (Video)

Samsung’s latest AI features on the Galaxy S24 series come not just as another leap in mobile technology but as a bridge to making everyday tasks more intuitive and accessible. Through a creatively narrated video by a character named Grace, Samsung presents a scenario that could very well be a slice of life from any household. This engaging demonstration gives us a look at all of the new Samsung Galaxy AI features that have been released.

One of the standout features, Circle to Search, revolutionizes how we interact with content on our screens. Imagine watching a video and spotting an item you wish to purchase. With the Galaxy S24, a simple action of circling the item on your screen is all it takes to initiate a search for it online. This feature, as shown by Grace helping Juan find a dog lamp, exemplifies the blend of simplicity and functionality that Samsung aims for.

The Interpreter Mode is a testament to breaking down language barriers, enabling face-to-face conversations in real-time across 13 languages. This feature is not just a tool but a gateway to fostering connections and understanding among people from different linguistic backgrounds, as demonstrated through a mock conversation between roommates.

Communication on the go is further enhanced with the Live Translate for Calls feature. Whether you’re making a restaurant reservation in a foreign language or conducting business overseas, this feature ensures that language differences do not hinder your conversations, even if the person on the other end doesn’t use a Galaxy phone.

The Chat Assist feature extends this linguistic versatility to text messages, offering instant translations in 13 languages. This practical application was showcased through an exchange between roommates, highlighting its value in everyday communication.

For the avid reader or the curious learner, the Browsing Assist feature is a game-changer. It can summarize lengthy articles or blogs, making them easier to digest and understand at a glance. This tool is indispensable for users who find themselves navigating through a deluge of online content daily.

Taking notes or jotting down reminders has been made effortlessly efficient with the Transcript Assist, which converts voice recordings into text. This feature not only aids in organizing and summarizing notes but also in translating them, as shown by Grace converting a voice note about a trip into text.

The Photo Assist tool redefines photo editing, allowing users to resize or move objects within images with ease. This feature, demonstrated by adjusting a photo to perfect a jumping shot, brings a new level of creativity and control to users, further enriched by suggestions like erasing reflections to enhance photo quality.

Samsung’s commitment to integrating AI across its ecosystem is evident as Grace mentions the compatibility of these features with other devices, including the S23 series and various tablets and foldables. This approach not only emphasizes Samsung’s dedication to innovation but also its vision of a connected and intuitive technological ecosystem.

The incorporation of these AI features, demonstrated through practical, everyday scenarios, underscores Samsung’s focus on using technology to enhance user experiences. It’s a narrative that tells us technology is more than just a tool; it’s a companion in our daily lives, making tasks simpler, communication clearer, and information more accessible.

You will be pleased to know that with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, technology is not just about advanced features; it’s about making those features work for you, making your day-to-day life more efficient and enjoyable.

Sourc e & Image Credit: Samsung



